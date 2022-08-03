Rep. Nancy Pelosi's Retail Therapy Ahead of Controversial Taiwan Trip

Play video content TMZ.com

If Rep. Nancy Pelosi's on edge about her trip to Taiwan -- which is pissing off China -- she certainly knows how to hide it, based on this video of her mid-journey ... fully engaged in window-shopping.

The Speaker of the House was in Hawaii this past weekend, making her way from mainland U.S.A to Taiwan -- and TMZ got this footage of her strolling around a Honolulu store called Pashma.

It brands itself as having the "World's Finest Cashmere," and it's inside the Royal Hawaiian Hotel.

It's an interesting stress reliever as the Congresswoman prepped for her Tuesday arrival in Taipei for a visit with government officials there. China's disavowed the visit, because it hates seeing U.S. politicians cozying up to Taiwan ... which it believes is part of the People's Republic.

Anyhoo, back to Pelosi's would-be retail spree. It seems the Speaker was quite interested in a handful of garments, and had employees showing her items as she perused the racks.

All the while, you can see a ton of security standing guard outside.

They're all decked out in very casual street clothes -- gotta blend in while working in Hawaii -- but there's no doubt who they're eyeing like hawks.

Latest footage circulating on Chinese social media WeChat shows armoured vehicles on the move in the southern Chinese city of Xiamen, as US Speaker Pelosi is reportedly heading to Taipei. pic.twitter.com/ePpJsO2VyM — Bang Xiao 萧邦 (@BangXiao_) August 2, 2022 @BangXiao_

Witnesses tell us Pelosi ended up walking away with a few items -- a couple cashmere scarves, we're told -- so she was impressed with the inventory.