Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul Charged with DUI Causing Injury, Jail Time if Convicted

Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, will face criminal charges -- and possibly jail time -- for his recent DUI arrest, and TMZ has learned ... the arresting officer noted Pelosi handed him a special card showing he supports cops.

Paul Pelosi has been charged with 2 misdemeanors -- Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Injury, and Driving with .08% Blood Alcohol Level or Higher Causing Injury.

We're told a blood sample was taken and it came back .082% BAC ... just over the legal limit.

TMZ broke the story ... Paul was involved in a car accident the night of May 28 near Napa, California, where police say Paul was behind the wheel of a 2021 Porsche when it was struck by a Jeep in a 2-vehicle crash.

The CHP officers who responded say Pelosi had "objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication" ... such as watery eyes, slurred speech and a "strong odor" of alcohol on his breath. They say he also showed signs of impairment after field sobriety testing.

Interestingly, they also note Pelosi handed officers his "11-99 Foundation" card when they asked him for ID. The foundation provides financial assistance and scholarships to CHP officers and their families.

The penalty includes up to 5 years probation, a minimum of 5 days in jail, and the installation of an ignition interlock device.

Paul, who was not with Nancy, took a solemn mug shot after his arrest.

Police also note the victim reported pain in his arm, shoulder and neck, had trouble lifting things ... and was seeking medical care from his doctor.