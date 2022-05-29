Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul Arrested for DUI in Napa

Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was arrested this weekend for DUI ... TMZ has learned.

The House Speaker's spouse was arrested just before midnight Saturday night in Napa County, and then booked hours later into jail on two counts -- driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher ... both misdemeanors.

The details of the incident of the arrest have yet to surface, and we're working on getting a full narrative -- as well as a mug shot if available -- but at the moment, this is all there is.

BTW, the arrest info here lines up with what we know about Paul publicly, especially his birthday -- listed as April 15, 1940. Indeed, the guy's 82 years old.

No word on whether the Speaker herself was with Paul during this bust -- as you know, she's often in D.C. for her job ... but since it's Memorial Day weekend, she could've possibly been back home with her family for a bit -- but it seems unlikely. At the moment, it appears she's in Rhode Island for a commencement speech to graduates there.

She hasn't publicly acknowledged Paul's arrest, and neither have any of her children or immediate family as far as we can tell.

Join me live @BrownUniversity as I deliver the Commencement Oration to 2022 graduates and receive an honorary doctorate degree. https://t.co/uBhdzJyOej — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 29, 2022 @SpeakerPelosi

In any case, Paul's bail was set at $5,000 -- so we imagine he's already out at this point. He's been married to Nancy since 1963.