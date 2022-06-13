Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul Looks Somber in DUI Mug Shot
6/13/2022 1:48 PM PT
Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, certainly looked unimpressed after getting nailed for a DUI, as you can see in his newly released mug shot.
We've obtained the photo, snapped after Pelosi's May arrest ... he's wearing a dress shirt and jacket.
TMZ broke the story -- Paul was involved in an accident the night of May 28 near Napa, California. Officers got a call for a 2 vehicle crash, Paul was driving a 2021 Porsche when it was struck by a Jeep.
There were rumors, spread by members of the GOP, including Donald Trump Jr. who spread a rumor CA Governor Gavin Newsom had stepped in to get the charges against Paul dismissed.
However, a spokesperson for Napa County tells TMZ, "Governor Newsom has not contacted the D.A.’s office nor intervened to have all DUI charges against Paul Pelosi dropped."