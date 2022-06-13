Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul Looks Somber in DUI Mug Shot

Nancy Pelosi Husband Paul's Somber DUI Mug Shot

6/13/2022 1:48 PM PT
Paul Pelosi
Napa County Department Of Corrections

Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, certainly looked unimpressed after getting nailed for a DUI, as you can see in his newly released mug shot.

We've obtained the photo, snapped after Pelosi's May arrest ... he's wearing a dress shirt and jacket.

TMZ broke the story -- Paul was involved in an accident the night of May 28 near Napa, California. Officers got a call for a 2 vehicle crash, Paul was driving a 2021 Porsche when it was struck by a Jeep.

nancy and paul pelosi
Getty

There were rumors, spread by members of the GOP, including Donald Trump Jr. who spread a rumor CA Governor Gavin Newsom had stepped in to get the charges against Paul dismissed.

However, a spokesperson for Napa County tells TMZ, "Governor Newsom has not contacted the D.A.’s office nor intervened to have all DUI charges against Paul Pelosi dropped."

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later