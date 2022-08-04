Kendrick Lamar Pulls Disappearing Act On Mr. Morale Tour Stage

Judging from his overflow of Instagram activity, Kendrick Lamar is enjoying his time on the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers tour, and fans are too ... especially when he dazzles them with magic tricks.

So, check this out ... in addition to dropping bars on stage, Kendrick's going straight Houdini on audiences!!!

Recent Washington D.C. concert footage shows K. Dot speeding through a performance of a 'Mr. Morale' track called “United in Grief” -- and then suddenly vanishing on the spot.

The footage didn't only wow the crowd ... the Internet's pretty baffled too by the impressive illusion.

Dressed like a ventriloquist -- creepy puppet and all -- the superstar rapper disappeared in a faint poof of smoke with no glitchy hologram work evident to the naked eye, at least.

Kendrick still has a lot of leg room left on the tour —which will be blazing all the way through August and September with his pgLang artists.

On Wednesday, he shared a ton of new performance pics and rare Instagram Story to his ‘Gram … which he hardly ever uses.

He broke down the decades-long process to create a song like "Mother I Sober" and vowed to always be an outcast in the mainstream no matter how popular he gets.

K. Dot's longtime producer Sounwave recently revealed in a new interview the next album will be here sooner than later … so don’t expect the curtain to close anytime soon.