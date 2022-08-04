Kylie Jenner Defends Lab Pics, After Being Called Out for ‘Unsanitary’ Practice

Kylie Jenner isn't about to let some Internet trolls rain on her cosmetics photo shoot ... calling out one poster in particular who bashed the beauty mogul for what he felt were some unsafe practices.

ICYMI, cosmetic developer Kevin James Bennett went after Kylie for posting a photo of herself in a lab coat while working with products from her beauty line. Bennett said Kylie was not only wrong, but posed a potential risk to her customers because she wasn't wearing gloves, a disposable mask or a hairnet.

Kylie clearly saw Kevin's post, and put him in check, commenting, " ... this picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility. i would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner ... that's completely unacceptable i agree."

Kylie captioned her original post, "in the lab creating new magic for you guys" ... so it's possible that's why Kevin believed she was in a manufacturing facility. However, in her latest comment, she clarified she'd been, "... creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content ..."