Jayson Tatum Rejects Deuce's Shot At Youth Basketball Camp In Savage Video

Jayson Tatum Rejects Deuce's Shot At Bball Camp ... In Savage Video
8/5/2022 8:40 AM PT
Jayson Tatum is a straight-up savage ... the Boston Celtics star forward showed no mercy towards his little son, Deuce, rejecting his shot in a hilarious video!!
Tatum was hosting a youth basketball camp at his old high school, Chaminade College Preparatory School, in Missouri ... when he taught his 4-year-old son a hoops lesson the hard way.
In the clip, Deuce drives to the basket with dad trailing (that's traveling everywhere but the NBA). He stops, collects himself, and puts up a J ... when Tatum sends his shot flying!
Everyone seemed to get a kick out of the monster block ... especially Tatum, who was all smiles after channeling his inner Dikembe Mutombo.
😭😭 It’s a cold world in St. Louis. @jaytatum0 teaching Deuce early! @CCPBasketball @ProCamps pic.twitter.com/rfYGEFL15u— Just Lobs (@justlobs) August 4, 2022 @justlobs
Deuce's reaction was priceless ... and it's probably safe to say the kid has a bright future on the court if he's interested -- considering his dad is one of the best hoopers in the world.
Just don't expect dad to take it easy on you, Deuce!