Jayson Tatum Rejects Deuce's Shot At Youth Basketball Camp In Savage Video

Jayson Tatum is a straight-up savage ... the Boston Celtics star forward showed no mercy towards his little son, Deuce, rejecting his shot in a hilarious video!!

Tatum was hosting a youth basketball camp at his old high school, Chaminade College Preparatory School, in Missouri ... when he taught his 4-year-old son a hoops lesson the hard way.

In the clip, Deuce drives to the basket with dad trailing (that's traveling everywhere but the NBA). He stops, collects himself, and puts up a J ... when Tatum sends his shot flying!

Everyone seemed to get a kick out of the monster block ... especially Tatum, who was all smiles after channeling his inner Dikembe Mutombo.

Deuce's reaction was priceless ... and it's probably safe to say the kid has a bright future on the court if he's interested -- considering his dad is one of the best hoopers in the world.