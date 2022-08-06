'Seekers' Singer Judith Durham Famous for 'Georgy Girl' Dead at 79

Judith Durham, the lead singer of The Seekers whose song "Georgy Girl" was an international hit, has died.

The Seekers were a huge hit in the 60's, racking up big hits like "I'll Never Find Another You," and "A World of Our Own." But, "Georgy Girl" was a monster ... the title song to the movie with the same name that also became a blockbuster.

Universal Music Australia announced her death, saying she had a brief stay in a hospital and ultimately died from a chronic lung disease.

The company said in tribute, “Our lives are changed forever losing our treasured lifelong friend and shining star. Her struggle was intense and heroic - never complaining of her destiny and fully accepting its conclusion. Her magnificent musical legacy Keith, Bruce and I are so blessed to share.”

Judith's sister, Beverley Sheehan, added, "Judith's joy for life, her constant optimism, creativity and generosity of spirit were always an inspiration to me".

Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of Australia, called Judith "a national treasure."

A national treasure and an Australian icon, Judith Durham gave voice to a new strand of our identity and helped blaze a trail for a new generation of Aussie artists.



Her kindness will be missed by many, the anthems she gave to our nation will never be forgotten. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) August 6, 2022 @AlboMP

The Seekers were around in a big way from 1963 - 1968, aligning with The Beatles run.

The group sold 50 million records which was a huge feat.

The group received the Australian of the Year award in '67. Although they broke up about a year later, they reunited from time to time ... as recently as 2014.

Judith was 79.