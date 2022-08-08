Lil Wayne Says 'Carter 6' Album Coming Soon ... Or Later?

Play video content Young Money

Lil Wayne was apparently feeling good following the Young Money reunion in Toronto … so good he pushed the button on the next installment of his famed album series — “Tha Carter 6!”

Wayne made the 0-to-100 announcement in the back of his luxury sprinter van … getting more animated leading up to the big reveal.

We’re told Wayne is being extremely tight-lipped about the creative process details of this particular project … making for an interesting turn of events for Carter rollouts.

The last “Carter” — 2018’s “C5” — was launched with one of Wayne’s biggest solo hits, the Swizz Beatz single “Uproar” and a decade prior, his “Carter III” became one of the rare albums to sell a million records — in the first week of its release.

