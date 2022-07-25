Lil Wayne Mourns Louisiana Cop Who Saved His Life As A Kid

Lil Wayne is currently mourning Robert Hoobler aka “Uncle Bob” -- the police officer who saved 12-year-old Wayne's life following a suicide attempt.

Weezy broke the news of the loss Monday on IG, where he posted ... “RIP uncle Bob. Aunt Kathie been waiting for u.”

According to Nola.com, Bob’s family said he was found dead in his home Friday. The former New Orleans officer was a double amputee, and his police peers always spoke fondly of Bob.

He was the responding officer when Wayne attempted suicide by shooting himself in the chest. Wayne's always credited Bob with not only responding, but rescuing him when he got on the scene.

Bob spoke to TMZ in August 2021, and said Wayne had offered to him financial assistance for life, if he ever needed it.

Wayne previously thought Uncle Bob had already passed -- he rapped about it in the 2015 track, "London Roads" -- but he was alive, got in touch with Weezy ... and they resumed their friendship.