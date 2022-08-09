Padres Fan Kicks Man Down Stairs In Wild Brawl At Game
8/9/2022 10:47 AM PT
The Padres didn't show much fight on the field on Monday night, but their fans in the stands certainly did ... as several men got involved in a wild fracas out in right field.
The melee happened at some point during San Diego's lifeless 1-0 loss to the Giants at Petco Park -- when four people got into a tiff.
It's unclear what started the altercation, but video shows it got violent in a hurry ... when one fan in a Padres jersey attempted to Sparta-kick a man down a row of stairs.
The guy, though, somehow ended up staying on his feet -- and then he dragged the Padres supporter down the stairs himself.
Eventually, two other guys jumped into the fray and began throwing punches.
The men traded blows for a few seconds -- before a bevy of security guards raced into the action to break it up.
A spokesperson for the San Diego Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports ... "security handled and two subjects were ejected. We were not made aware of fight until it was concluded."