Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Padres Fan Kicks Man Down Stairs In Wild Brawl At Game

San Diego Padres Fan Kicks Man Down Stairs At Game ... Wild Brawl At Petco!!!

8/9/2022 10:47 AM PT
SPARTA'D DOWN THE STAIRS
@clostco

The Padres didn't show much fight on the field on Monday night, but their fans in the stands certainly did ... as several men got involved in a wild fracas out in right field.

The melee happened at some point during San Diego's lifeless 1-0 loss to the Giants at Petco Park -- when four people got into a tiff.

It's unclear what started the altercation, but video shows it got violent in a hurry ... when one fan in a Padres jersey attempted to Sparta-kick a man down a row of stairs.

The guy, though, somehow ended up staying on his feet -- and then he dragged the Padres supporter down the stairs himself.

Eventually, two other guys jumped into the fray and began throwing punches.

The men traded blows for a few seconds -- before a bevy of security guards raced into the action to break it up.

A spokesperson for the San Diego Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports ... "security handled and two subjects were ejected. We were not made aware of fight until it was concluded."

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later