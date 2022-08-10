Angela Yee Sparks 'Breakfast Club' Breakup Rumors with 'Over' Tweet

Angela Yee is out of the 'Breakfast Club' after 10 years on the popular morning radio show.

Yee Tweeted Tuesday, "The Breakfast Club is over as you know it."

Yee faced her cohosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy on Wednesday, revealing she had been planning an exit strategy even before the pandemic and iHeartRadio approached her with an offer she couldn't refuse.

The breakfast club as you know it is officially over 🫶🏽 — Angela Yee (@angelayee) August 10, 2022 @angelayee

Both Charlamagne and Envy saluted and supported the move without any blowback.

Shortly after the bittersweet bombshell, Premiere Networks announced the solo afternoon show "Way Up with Angela Yee" would be starting in the fall, given the green light by the station's EVP.