Ringo Starr Posts Photo of His Feet & Exposed Toes
Ringo Starr Tommy's Got a 🍆 Pic But My Corn Dogs Are Just as Hot!!!
8/13/2022 4:26 PM PT
It seems Tommy Lee has inspired rockers of old to get risqué with their personal pics -- and Ringo Starr's stepping up to the plate next ... barefoot, mind you.
The former Beatles member took to Twitter Saturday with a shot for the ages ... one that got a bit of a mixed reaction online. Frankly, some were grossed about by it -- but RS didn't seem to mind. It was a photo of his naked ass feet, toes exposed and all in some sandals.
He writes, "YES peace and love," accompanied by a bunch of emojis. It wasn't just a footsie photo he was going for here -- Ringo was trying to plug the release of 'Get Back' on Blu-ray.
Ringo's always been sort of a hippy at heart, so you could argue this free-spirited post is right up his alley. But for the conspiracy theorists out there -- this might also be in response to what the Motley Crue drummer threw up this week ... aka, a full-frontal nude on IG.
TL showed off his legendary penis, reminding the new generation that he's still that dude -- even if they've never heard of him. At least that seems to have been the motive ... maybe.
You could surmise ... perhaps Ringo wanted to get on that train too, but might've been more shy -- so he opted for bare extremities instead. It's definitely spurring conversation ... but in a different way. 😅 Regardless, it's good to know ... these fellas are still rockin'!