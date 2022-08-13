Ringo Starr Posts Photo of His Feet & Exposed Toes

It seems Tommy Lee has inspired rockers of old to get risqué with their personal pics -- and Ringo Starr's stepping up to the plate next ... barefoot, mind you.

The former Beatles member took to Twitter Saturday with a shot for the ages ... one that got a bit of a mixed reaction online. Frankly, some were grossed about by it -- but RS didn't seem to mind. It was a photo of his naked ass feet, toes exposed and all in some sandals.

He writes, "YES peace and love," accompanied by a bunch of emojis. It wasn't just a footsie photo he was going for here -- Ringo was trying to plug the release of 'Get Back' on Blu-ray.

Ringo's always been sort of a hippy at heart, so you could argue this free-spirited post is right up his alley. But for the conspiracy theorists out there -- this might also be in response to what the Motley Crue drummer threw up this week ... aka, a full-frontal nude on IG.

TL showed off his legendary penis, reminding the new generation that he's still that dude -- even if they've never heard of him. At least that seems to have been the motive ... maybe.