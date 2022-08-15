Playboi Carti Added To Rolling Loud New York

The upcoming Rolling Loud New York is poised to become that much more "lit" now that Playboi Carti is in the mix.

The King of the Vamps was added to the lineup on Tuesday — joining current headliners Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future for the September 23-25 hip hop blowout at Citi Field.

Rolling Loud organizers tell TMZ Hip Hop they've "believed in Carti ever since 2015" ... years before his breakout self-titled mixtape dropped in (yeah, the one with "Magnolia.")

RL continues ... "Carti's redefining what it means to be a hip hop artist, so it’s only right for him to play a big part in our latest festival in hip hop’s hometown. We can’t wait to see what this future headliner has planned for the New York crowd.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Carti's fellow 2017 XXL Freshman, Ugly God proclaiming Carti released the last album amongst their peers with zero songs to skip ... his 2018 project "Die Lit."

Ugly God says Playboi Carti’s “Die Lit”is the only album with no skips in the last 5 years pic.twitter.com/HHFOZiWlcc — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 14, 2022 @SaycheeseDGTL

Quite the glowing cosign in an era where rappers are typically stingy with the compliments for one another.