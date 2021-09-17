Playboi Carti Sued for $97k in Unpaid Jewelry
Playboi Carti Sued You Owe Me $97k for Unpaid Jewelry!!!
9/17/2021 3:25 PM PT
Playboi Carti has no problem flossin' his chains but the rapper's got problems paying for his shiny ice in full ... at least according to a new lawsuit.
Eliantte & Co. filed legal docs in New York claiming the "Magnolia" rapper owes $97,063.75, which the company says is the balance for 2 custom chains the rapper ordered back in September 2020.
In docs, obtained by TMZ, Eliantte, who has done jaw-dropping work for the likes of Swizz Beatz and many other celeb clients, says he quickly went to work on a 14-carat white gold diamond rosary chain and a custom diamond tennis chain.
The jeweler says PC was billed $197,063.75 for the pieces. Eliantte claims the rapper made a $100k payment on January 25, but then failed to pay off the rest of the balance despite repeated demands.
So now, Eliantte is suing to get what he's owed.
We reached out to the rapper, so far, no word back.