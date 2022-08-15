Tracy Turnblad In 'Hairspray' 'Memba Her?!
Tracy Turnblad in 'Hairspray' 'Memba Her?!
8/15/2022 12:01 AM PT
American actress Nikki Blonsky was just 18 years old when she was cast as Tracy Turnblad -- the positive and optimistic high school student who does not necessarily fit in with the popular kids -- in the 2007 film 'Hairspray.'
Nikki shared the big screen with John Travolta as a laundry business owner and Tracy's mother, Edna Turnblad, Zac Efron as the talented and cocky lead male dancer, Link Larkin, Amanda Bynes as Tracy's best friend, Penny Lou Pingleton, and Queen Latifah as a radio DJ, Motormouth Maybelle.