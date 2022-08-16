MLB's Adeiny Hechavarría And Swimsuit Model Alison Bowles Call Off Engagement

MLB journeyman Adeiny Hechavarría and his stunning swimsuit model fiancée, Alison Bowles, have decided to call off their engagement after 5 years together ... TMZ Sports has learned.

33-year-old Hechavarría -- who played for 7 different MLB teams from 2012-2020 -- first started dating Bowles in 2017 ... and decided to pop the question with a five-carat engagement ring in 2019.

Bowles tells TMZ Sports their current career paths require them to be apart for long periods of time -- Adeiny is currently playing for the Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan, while Bowles travels all over the world for modeling and her side gig as an influencer.

Because of that, the two barely saw each other ... which ultimately led to the split.

Bowles tells us ... "We have nothing but love and respect for each other and I wish him future success in his career."

It's been a tough road for the two -- back in December 2021, Bowles revealed to the NY Post they had to spend 9 months away from each other during the COVID-19 pandemic.