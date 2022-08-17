Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Two Fans Banned 5 Years From Nationals Park Over Spat W/ Cubs' Willson Contreras

8/17/2022 2:45 PM PT
Willson Contreras
Tuesday night will be the last time two Washington fans attend a game at Nationals Park for the foreseeable future ... 'cause the team has reportedly just banned the men for five years after they were accused of heckling Cubs star Willson Contreras.

The incident happened in the top of the 10th inning of the Nats vs. Chicago tilt in D.C. ... when following a sacrifice fly, two guys in Nationals jerseys appeared to say things to Contreras that rattled the Cubs catcher.

Video from the stadium shows the 30-year-old was pissed on the diamond -- and stayed mad for several minutes in the dugout, before the fans were eventually escorted away from the area.

After the game, Contreras declined to get into specifics of what was said to him ... though he did claim the words were "not healthy."

On Wednesday, according to the Chicago Tribune, the Nats decided to boot the fans from Nationals Park for the next five years over it all.

We're sure Contreras approves of the punishment ... considering he added on Tuesday night that the heckling "was not right."

