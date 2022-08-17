Selena Gomez and Tyga Spotted Together at Popular L.A. Club

Selena Gomez and Tyga appear to be hanging out ... spending time together into the wee hours of the morning at a celeb hot spot.

The pair were spotted leaving The Nice Guy in West Hollywood Wednesday morning. We're told Selena left out a back door and Tyga the front around 2:30 AM.

Sources say Selena arrived at the restaurant just before midnight, Tyga was already inside ... and it didn't appear that security let anyone else enter the club once the two were both together. Clearly, they were allowed to hang out past the closing time of 2 AM.

It's unclear what, if anything, is happening between Selena and Tyga ... but the pairing is interesting. We haven't known Selena to date anyone publicly in a long time.

Tyga was dating Camaryn Swanson last year, but the relationship came to an end after she accused Tyga of domestic violence. He turned himself in to police, but no felony charges were ever filed in the case.

Tyga at Selena Gomez’s 30th birthday event pic.twitter.com/1xn3rOm6tw — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) July 27, 2022 @GomezSource

Interestingly enough, it appears Tyga celebrated Selena's 30th with her and friends at a party last month.