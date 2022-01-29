Tyga and Ex-Girlfriend Camaryn Not Romantic, Spotted Together Since Domestic Violence Claim

Tyga and his ex-GF Camaryn Swanson were spotted out together for the first time since she accused him of domestic violence ... and though they seemed to be boo'd up, they are NOT together again ... at least, not yet.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Tyga and Camaryn are not together romantically. For now, things are casual. We're told that the two are easing back into hanging out again, since Tyga made headlines for allegedly getting physical with her during an argument a few months back.

And, they don't seem to be reuniting under the radar either.

Camryn recently celebrated her 23rd birthday in Cabo with her family and friends. And, although Tyga wasn't able to make it, he managed to celebrate her bday with her at celeb hotspot restaurant Nobu in Malibu.

Though our sources made it VERY clear that they are not a thing, they seemed to be getting on pretty well ... judging from the photos.

Play video content 10/11/21 @camarynswanson / Instagram

As we've previously told you, Camaryn accused Tyga of putting his hands on her when they got in an argument at the rapper's home, back in October. He was arrested for suspicion of domestic violence ... Tyga later turned himself in to LAPD and his bail was set at $50k.

We recently learned Tyga will not be charged with a felony for the case, The L.A. County District Attorney's Office has passed the case to the City Attorney.