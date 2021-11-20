Tyga Throws Birthday Party with Snow, Snowboarding and Tequilla

Let it Snow, Let Me Snowboard!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Tyga celebrated his 32nd birthday in grand fashion Friday night ... with 500 guests packed into a winter-themed bash.

The soiree went down at Nightingale Plaza in L.A. ... a city where it never snows. So, cue the snow machine! There were women dancing inside gigantic plastic snowballs, photo booths where you could mug with Siberian Huskies, and on and on.

Lots of celebs on hand to celebrate ... Delilah Hamlin, Pia Mia, Mario, Dre London, James Goldstein and Amanda Steele. Since there were 500 folks jammed into the venue, there are probably others we didn't or couldn't eyeball.

There was plenty of candy, snow cones and hot cocoa with marshmallows ... and enormous ice sculptures with embedded Tequila.

Check out Tyga's duds ... a crazy winter coat and ski goggles. It's L.A. dude! Watch him snowboard down the snow-covered hill.

This is one of the first big winter-themed parties we've seen in L.A. with more to follow as the holiday season is about to kick into high gear ... despite COVID cases on the rise in CA and places beyond.