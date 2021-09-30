Tyga Revealed as Dalmatian on 'The Masked Singer'
Tyga Yeah, I Was the Dalmatian on 'Masked Singer' And I Got Spotted by Nick Cannon!!!
9/30/2021 7:36 AM PT
Tyga says he's always felt like an underdog, so he performed as a canine on "The Masked Singer" ... but this dog don't hunt, because he's been eliminated from the Season 6 cast of masked contestants.
The "Taste" rapper yanked off his Dalmatian getup on Wednesday night's episodes of the eccentric singing competition after he got voted off, but turns out the host sniffed out his identity when he was fully masked.
After the Dalmatian rapped "Beautiful" by Snoop Dogg featuring Pharrell Williams ... both Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger guessed it was Nelly, Jenny McCarthy went with Kevin Hart, and Ken Jeong guessed Reggie Bush.
Host Nick Cannon claimed he knew it was Tyga underneath the Dalmatian costume all along, but everyone else was stunned.
As for why he decided to join the show ... Tyga says he was inspired by watching Lil Wayne perform as Robot back in Season 3.
The rapper performed with Group B, which also included Queen Of Hearts, Mallard, Cupcake and Banana Split ... all yet to be revealed.