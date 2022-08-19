Bills Fans Donate To Cancer Org. To Honor Luke Knox After Death

The Bills Mafia is teaming up to support star tight end Dawson Knox -- putting their wallets together to honor his brother, FIU football player Luke Knox, after his tragic death ... by donating nearly $100k to a charity that is close to their family.

P.U.N.T. -- a pediatric cancer organization affiliated with the Knox brothers -- has been receiving donations of $16.88, representing their jersey numbers, after news of Luke's passing broke on Thursday.

Our hearts go out to the Knox family during this terribly difficult time.

Many are choosing to donate to @PUNTpedcancer in the amount of $16.88 (honoring both Luke and Dawson.

Many are choosing to donate to @PUNTpedcancer in the amount of $16.88 (honoring both Luke and Dawson.

Dawson has been affiliated with the org. since his rookie season in 2019 ... and as the Bills Mafia is known to do during tough times, they did what they could to share their condolences.

The charity says its inbox has been flooded with contributions ... saying, "Since yesterday [Thursday], over 5000 donations have come in, most in the amount of $16.88, in acknowledgment of Luke and Dawson’s football numbers, totaling nearly $95,000."

@dawson_knox & his family are an incredibly valued and cherished part of our organization. In sorrow, we stand with them at this time of profound loss. We’re overwhelmed with gratitude by the outpouring of support from #BillsMafia for our mission in honor of his brother Luke. pic.twitter.com/N7j2iI6Z7q — P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative (@PUNTpedcancer) August 18, 2022 @PUNTpedcancer

"These resources will be meaningful and impactful in our service to WNY families facing pediatric cancer in the ways they need it most."

Thoughtful donations have become a trend for Bills fans -- they also previously made contributions to the Oishei Children's Hospital after Josh Allen's grandmother passed away.

As we previously reported, Luke -- who began his college career at Ole Miss -- died at the age of 22. No details surrounding the cause of Luke's death have been released.

P.U.N.T. Exec Gwen Mysiak said, "Dawson Knox and his family are an incredibly valued and cherished part of our organization. They have stood behind our mission with their whole hearts. In sorrow, we stand with them now at this time of profound loss."