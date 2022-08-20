'Sons of Anarchy' Star Emilio Rivera Likes Texas Busing Migrants to Other States

Play video content TMZ.com

Emilio Rivera thinks there's something to the idea of busing migrants from the border to different parts of the country ... he says it might help lessen the load on everyone.

We got the "Sons of Anarchy" star at LAX and asked him about Texas Gov. Greg Abbot's controversial new policy to send migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border all the way to New York.

Emilio, who was born in Texas, says it's actually a really good idea because it spreads the burden, so it doesn't just fall on one area to figure out what to do with an influx of asylum seekers.

While Emilio says he's trying to look at the positive side of the situation, he admits it must be hard on the migrants' families and feels for them.