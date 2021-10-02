Tory Lanez Heads Down to Southern Texas Border for Haitian Migrant Relief

Play video content TMZ.com

Tory Lanez bared witness to the Haitian immigrant crisis for himself this weekend ... and he brought a ton of supplies with him to hand out -- tens of thousands worth of it, no less.

The rapper went down to the southern Texas border Saturday -- near the town of Del Rio, where thousands of Haitian immigrants, among others, are being housed as the US attempts to sort through who's seeking what, and who qualifies to possibly stay temporarily.

As you can see in Tory's IG Story ... it's a bit of a chaotic situation down there, which is why he jetted down with what we're told amounted to upwards of $50,000 worth of essentials -- such as blankets, clothes, towels and other items for the folks horded in these camps.

Looks like all the stuff he brought with him were very much needed (and appreciated) ... as scores of Haitians gathered around the table where TL was handing everything out, which came delivered in a ton of boxes that were unwrapped and organized before he went out.

The reason he's doing all this ... 'cause Tory feels for these folks, many of whom have come a long way in seek of refuge and asylum -- this in the wake of devastating calamites in their home country. We're told Tory feels blessed with his platform and means ... and wanted to spread some of the wealth to these immigrants, who truly need it right now.