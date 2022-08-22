2 Indiana State Football Players Dead In Car Accident

Caleb VanHooser and Christian Eubanks, players for the Indiana State University football team, tragically died in a car accident over the weekend ... according to multiple reports.

"There are no words to express the depth of our sadness about this tragedy," school president Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. "We send our condolences to the family and friends of the students involved. The Sycamore family is mourning and will support each other in this time of grief."

VanHooser's former school -- Lakota East High School -- confirmed the tragic news of his passing ... writing, "It is with (a) heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Caleb VanHooser, former Hawk great, and Indiana State football player who was called home to Heaven early this morning."

"We will never forget his contributions to our program. RIP #2. We love you."

Officials from Indiana State University also released a statement, saying ... "It is with great sorrow that Indiana State University announces that police are working to positively identify three people who died in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning."

Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to the families and all who were involved in this tragic accident! https://t.co/cGkvvbLevc — Indiana State Football (@IndStFB) August 21, 2022 @IndStFB

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 1:34 AM on Sunday, according to WTHR ... when a vehicle traveling on State Road 46 -- not too far from ISU's campus -- veered off the road, struck a tree and caught on fire.

VanHooser and Eubanks were 2 of the 5 people trapped inside the vehicle, which was engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived, according to the outlet.

VanHooser and Eubanks were freshmen at ISU.

Once the news about VanHooser's death circulated on social media, hundreds of people wearing blue and white gathered at Memorial Stadium to pay their respects.