DJ Drama Fires on Roc Nation Over Lil Uzi Vert, Says He'll Mop DJ Khaled in Verzuz

DJ Drama wants all the smoke ... he's letting his feelings and frustrations be known regarding his artist Lil Uzi Vert and Jay-Z's Roc Nation -- even as he sends some trash talk back DJ Khaled's way!

While talking to thriving ex-Joe Budden podcasters Rory & Mal, the Gangsta Grillz creator accused Roc Nation management of running a "Free Uzi" campaign against his Generation Now record label back in 2019.

Uzi had gone public with his issues with Drama and GN at the time ... but Drama says it was Roc's notion it had "saved" Uzi from his deal that truly pissed him off!

Drama says Roc Nation basically painted him and GN co-founders Don Cannon and Leighton “Lake” Morrison as culture vultures. It would take several years to repair the relationship with Uzi, but they eventually did.

After blowing off steam, Drama also officially accepted DJ Khaled's open-ended Verzuz challenge ... after the Miami-bred producer recently went on "Drink Champs" and claimed he would "smoke" all comers.

Both legendary disc jocks claim to have culture-shattering records -- Khaled is prepping his upcoming "God Did" album with confirmed guest appearances from Drake, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, 21 Savage and more.

But Drama just might be feeling himself about what's yet to come.