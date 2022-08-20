DJ Drama In Talks For New Gangsta Grillz Albums With Meek Mill, Tory Lanez

DJ Drama's iconic mixtape series 'Gangsta Grillz' has been a fixture in hip hop music for three decades now ... giving star rappers such as Lil Wayne, T.I., and Snoop Dogg a voice outside the traditional music industry agreements.

Well get this, sources connected to the project tell TMZ Hip Hop there are currently more tapes being put together. We're told Drama is "in discussion" with both Tory Lanez and Yo Gotti's CMG artist EST Gee to boost their catalogs with "GG" projects.

Our sources say Meek Mill is also on the shortlist for a new "GG" project, which would be another facet in his comeback to music. As we told you, the Dreamchasers CEO just signed a new deal with WME and made a $10M bet to all industry bigwigs who think his rap career is in the coffin.