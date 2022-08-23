Fan Drilled In Head By Free Kick At MLS Game

Frightening scene at the Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers game on Sunday ... when a fan in the stands was hit in the head by a stray free kick -- but luckily, word is she's doing better.

The incident went down during K.C.'s 4-1 win over the Timbers at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City ... when a Portland player lined up to take a free kick, but his attempt sailed over the net.

The ball then rocked the Sporting K.C. supporter in the side of the face ... knocking her over and forcing her to lose her balance as she fell into the seats.

The fans in the crowd then gasp and show concern for the woman ... with several people rushing over to help out.

We've reached out to Sporting K.C. for a status update on the fan ... so far, no word back.

The person who posted the original TikTok of the incident says he made contact with the woman and claims she suffered a concussion.