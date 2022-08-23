Jenelle Evans Not Returning To 'Teen Mom'

Jenelle Evans is leaving "Teen Mom" and not looking back ... with her management telling us she's on to bigger and better things in the reality TV world.

Jenelle's manager, August Keen, tells TMZ ... Jenelle is officially NOT returning to MTV's "Teen Mom" franchise after the two sides could not reach an agreement on a contract.

We're told MTV wanted to sign Jenelle to an exclusive deal, but her manager says it would have limited other career opportunities for Jenelle.

Despite leaving "Teen Mom" behind, it sounds like Jenelle is not done with TV ... we're told Jenelle "has a new dynamic series in development, keeping the concept under wraps for now."

Jenelle's manager says the show is going to be picked up by a major network.

We're also told Jenelle is focusing on building her brand as an entrepreneur, and an exclusive deal with MTV just did not make sense for her.

Jenelle's time on "Teen Mom" was not without controversy ... including when her husband David Eason killed the family dog, resulting in Jenelle's 2019 firing from MTV.