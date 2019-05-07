Jenelle Evans Fired from 'Teen Mom 2' ... After Husband Kills Family Dog

Jenelle Evans Fired from 'Teen Mom 2' In Wake of David Eason Killing Dog

Exclusive Details

Jenelle Evans' days as a 'Teen Mom' are done -- MTV has severed ties with her and her family following David Eason's murder of the family dog ... TMZ has confirmed.

A spokesperson for MTV tells us, "We have stopped with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season." The rep also reiterated the company's previous firing of David, saying, "MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has no filmed any new episodes of "Teen Mom 2" with him since."

You'll remember, David was fired as a result of homophobic comments he made ... and MTV has gone to great lengths to avoid dealing with him on the show.

Our sources say MTV executives told Jenelle's manager the killing of Nugget was the last straw and they feared he was out of control and wanted no part in what they see as a looming disaster. We're told Jenelle was making six figures per season and that is now gone. Jenelle is still with David.

The decision to cut ties with Jenelle comes on the heels of her husband shooting and killing her French Bulldog as punishment for nipping at their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley ... even though video of the incident showed it was far from a vicious attack.

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office and Animal Control have initiated a joint investigation into allegations of animal cruelty against David, who allegedly slammed the poor pup against their home's back deck before taking him into the woods and shooting him to death.

Law enforcement told us Animal Control officers did visit the family's property to do an initial check, but left without talking to anyone because they were scared away by "No Trespassing" signs and a pit bull on the porch.

As we've reported ... Eason also has a history of posting gun-crazed videos online flaunting his home arsenal, and has been accused of domestic violence.

Jenelle has publicly confirmed David killed her dog and admitted it's been a tough time for her.