Paul Pelosi DUI Photos Show Crash Scene, Damaged Property

Paul Pelosi's crash site from his DUI arrest looks worse than reports initially indicated ... as evidenced by the photos you can now see from the scene.

TMZ has obtained a ton of pictures that were taken on the night of May 28 in Napa, where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was busted for drinking and driving. We knew he was in some sort of accident with a Jeep ... but we didn't know the extent of the damage.

Check it out ... you can see both the Jeep and Paul's Porsche on the side of the road. It appears as though one or both vehicles tore through some wooden fencing ... which may have been connected to a business or vineyard of some sort.

It also looks like Paul's ride was more roughed up than the Jeep -- the rear of his car is smashed in. Of course, you also see Paul himself here ... milling around the wreckage.

The cops have said all along that Paul's car was the one that was hit by the Jeep. Nevertheless, CHP suspected he was under the influence that night -- in the end, they took him in.

He just pled guilty to DUI this week ... receiving a sentence of 3 years probation and 5 days jail time, with credit for time served. He got credit for 4 days, 2 of which were for good behavior ... the final day will be served through 8 hours in a court-ordered work program.