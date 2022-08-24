Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

John Lennon's Scathing Letter to Paul McCartney Sells For $70K At Auction

John Lennon Scathing Letter To Paul Sells At Auction ... After 17-Day Bidding War

8/24/2022 12:30 AM PT
Paul McCartney john lennon
Getty Composite

The nasty letter John Lennon wrote to Paul McCartney in the '70s has sold at auction after 17 days of bidding ... with the winner coughing up some serious dough for the piece of Beatles drama.

Dylan Kosinski, a rep for Gottahaverockandroll Auction House, tells TMZ ... the Lennon letter sold on Saturday for a total of $70K -- a winning bid of $56K, plus the buyer's premium of $14K -- the fee for participating in the auction.

Launch Doc
READ THE LETTER Launch Doc

As we reported, John fired off a letter to Paul days after an interview critical of him and The Beatles appeared in a November 1971 issue of British music magazine Melody Maker, and John's reply is mostly scathing ... but also thoughtful and pleading.

ANGRY LETTER FROM JOHN
TMZ.com

John's frustration with Paul is clear from the jump ... telling Paul he's ungrateful for all the money he's getting from The Beatles.

As the 3-page letter rambles on, John takes issue with Paul dismissing his song "Imagine" and berates Paul for allegedly threatening to "get us whatever the cost" -- "us" referring to the rest of The Beatles.

Britney Spears INLINE

The piece was estimated to fetch between $30-40K ... we're told there were 11 bidders gunning for the letter, with a total of 14 bids in 2 1/2 weeks' time.

It's worth noting ... Peter Jackson's Disney+ doc, "Get Back," framed John and Paul's relationship as friendly, but this letter shows just how much their friendship frayed after 1970.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later