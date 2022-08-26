Ne-Yo's Wife Seen Without Wedding Ring After Filing For Divorce

Play video content BACKGRID

Ne-Yo and his estranged wife Crystal Renay are done for REAL this time... so says Crystal, who was seen with a naked ring finger shortly after filing for divorce.

We got Crystal at LAX on Friday and she made a few things very clear -- including the status of her relationship with the R&B singer.

She tells us, there's absolutely no chance she'll work things out with Ne-Yo, cause some things just can't be forgiven. She also says she's not sure how quickly she'll jump back in the dating pool.

As we've reported, CR filed for divorce from Ne-Yo earlier this month, claiming he fathered a child with another woman. Crystal and Ne-Yo have 3 children of their own.

