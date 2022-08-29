'Super Bass' Cousins Sophia Grace And Rosie 'Memba Them?!

'Superbass' Cousins Sophia Grace And Rosie 'Memba Them?!
London natives and cousins, Rosie McClelland and Sophia Grace Brownlee were just five and eight years old when their rendition of Nicki Minaj's hit song 'Super Bass' went viral back in 2011.
The singing-duo were discovered by the world and shortly after their rise to fame even hit the stage with the super queen herself ... Nicki Minaj.
Their global recognition led them to meet A-listers Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift ... and their young, star-quality stage presence secured them interviewing at big awards shows in 2012 and 2013!