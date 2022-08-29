Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Superbass' Cousins Sophia Grace And Rosie 'Memba Them?!

'Super Bass' Cousins Sophia Grace And Rosie 'Memba Them?!

8/29/2022 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 3
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery

London natives and cousins, Rosie McClelland and Sophia Grace Brownlee were just five and eight years old when their rendition of Nicki Minaj's hit song 'Super Bass' went viral back in 2011.

The singing-duo were discovered by the world and shortly after their rise to fame even hit the stage with the super queen herself ... Nicki Minaj.

Their global recognition led them to meet A-listers Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift ... and their young, star-quality stage presence secured them interviewing at big awards shows in 2012 and 2013!

Guess what the cousins look like now!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later