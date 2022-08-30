Ex-White House Chef Andre Rush Reaching Out to Veterans to Reduce Suicides

Play video content TMZ.com

Andre Rush's been a White House chef and successful author, but now he's dedicating himself to connecting with fellow veterans to reduce that community's alarming suicide rate.

Andre joined us Tuesday on "TMZ Live" to talk about his work with the BourBiz Network ... a nonprofit that aims to help military vets adapt and thrive in the civilian world. He's so committed to this mission that he starts each day with an incredible physical feat.

You've probably heard the sobering statistic -- 22 vets die by suicide every day ... and Andre says that's why he's made it a point to do 2,222 push-ups every day as a show of support, and to remind himself why his mission is so necessary.

He told us how long this takes him, and let's just say no one could ever question his dedication. Andre says the outpouring of support and appreciation he gets at speaking engagements makes it all worthwhile.

Andre served his time in the US army in the '90s and during the Iraq war. Eventually, he worked his way to the White House as a chef ... and has since had a successful career.

Right now, he's filming a new cooking show called "Chef In the City," and while he didn't want to give up all the details just yet ... he dished up a great tease for us.

As for his work with BourBiz ... Andre says his ultimate goal is to give vets resources and educate them about post-military challenges and mental health.

The author of "Call Me Chef, Dammit!: A Veteran’s Journey from the Rural South to the White House” knows what he speaks.