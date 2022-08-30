Deion Sanders Says Jackson State Univ. Has No Water After Flooding Crisis

Play video content

Deion Sanders says his JSU football team and the university is in crisis mode right now ... after flooding in the area caused the city of Jackson to be without clean running water.

"We hit with a little crisis in the city of Jackson," the Hall of Famer said on Tuesday.

"We don't have water. Water means we don’t have air conditioning. Can’t use toilets. We don’t have water, therefore we don’t have ice, which pretty much places a burden on the program."

The whole problem is a result of the severe damage to the city's major water pump -- a complication of the Pearl River flooding this week, according to Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves.

The amount of trash is sickening, but expected. Hanging Moss Creek in Northeast Jackson.

This will leave 180,000 people without clean running water -- including JSU students -- who, according to the university, will "pivot to virtual instruction for the remainder of the week."

But, Sanders is going to do everything he can for the Tigers ... starting off with getting them into a hotel.

"I gotta get these kids off campus -- the ones that live on campus, the ones that live in the city of Jackson -- into a hotel and accommodate them so that they can shower properly and take care of their needs," Sanders said.

"Make sure all of our kids are fed, all of our kids have the necessities of life for the next several days, until this crisis resides."

“Please stay safe. Do not drink the water. In too many cases, it is raw water from the reservoir being pushed through the pipes.”



"Please stay safe. Do not drink the water. In too many cases, it is raw water from the reservoir being pushed through the pipes."

The NFL legend will also try to find a location for the Tigers football team so they can practice for their Florida A&M game on Sunday in Miami Gardens.

Despite it all, Prime is remaining positive.

"The devil is a lie. You ain’t gon’ get us today."

Governor Reeves also declared a state of emergency and says the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will help distribute drinking and non-drinking water to residents with the National Guard.