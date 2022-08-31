Ex-Buccaneers DE Steve White Dead At 48 After Cancer Battle

Former NFL pass rusher Steve White -- most known for his time as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer -- has sadly died at 48 years old, his former teammates confirmed Tuesday.

The ex-defensive end had been dealing with chronic lymphocytic leukemia -- a type of cancer that affects blood and bone marrow.

He spoke about the fight with the disease in a tweet back in April, saying it had been affecting him for nearly a decade.

"Many of you know that I have been dealing with a cancer (CLL) diagnosis over the last 8 years," he said. "I am now at a point where I need to go through a bone marrow transplant. It is something I knew would eventually have to happen since 2017 and now that day is actually here."

White's ex-playing mates paid tribute to him Tuesday following the news of his passing -- with Warren Sapp tweeting a highlight video that featured the two getting after Donovan McNabb together.

"RIP Steve White #94 in your Program but #1 in Our hearts!!" Sapp said. "#SmartToughAndGreatMan #DLine."

Former Bucs QB Shaun King added, "Just heard my former teammate @sgw94 passed away. Condolences to his family and loved ones. Always had an encouraging word for me when I was a young player with the @Buccaneers."

White was initially taken by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 6th round of the 1996 NFL Draft, but he went on to join Tampa Bay -- and played six seasons for the Bucs, piling up 11.5 sacks in 94 career games. He did his best work in the playoffs for the team, famously recording seven tackles, one interception and two sacks in the Buccaneers' two postseason games in the 1999 season.

White finished his career with the Jets. He went on to write about football following his retirement.

"#RIP to my road game roommate @sgw94," White's former teammate Tyoka Jackson said Tuesday evening. "My condolences go out to his wife, children, family and friends. The memories, the fun, the conversations will never be forgotten."