MLB Umpire Cusses On Hot Mic During Game, 'Oh S**t!'

Hilarious moment during the Padres vs. Giants game Tuesday night -- an umpire cussed on a hot mic ... and the whole stadium heard it!!

It all went down at Oracle Park in San Francisco when San Diego challenged a call on the field early in the game.

Longtime ump Adrian Johnson went to announce the new ruling -- but he clearly believed his microphone was off ... because he accidentally blurted out an S-bomb to the entire venue!

This umpire on a hot mic:



"After review... ooh, shit." pic.twitter.com/c1HzgiJ1q5 — Welcome to the Ump Show (@umpjob) August 31, 2022 @umpjob

"After review," he said, fiddling with his mic's on/off switch ... "Oh, s**t!"

He obviously knew he had screwed up, 'cause his guilty face was priceless!

Johnson then went on to make the call -- and you can tell he felt at least a little badly about it, cracking a sheepish smile.