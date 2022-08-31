MLB Umpire Cusses On Hot Mic During Game, 'Oh S**t!'
8/31/2022 6:49 AM PT
Hilarious moment during the Padres vs. Giants game Tuesday night -- an umpire cussed on a hot mic ... and the whole stadium heard it!!
It all went down at Oracle Park in San Francisco when San Diego challenged a call on the field early in the game.
Longtime ump Adrian Johnson went to announce the new ruling -- but he clearly believed his microphone was off ... because he accidentally blurted out an S-bomb to the entire venue!
This umpire on a hot mic:— Welcome to the Ump Show (@umpjob) August 31, 2022 @umpjob
"After review... ooh, shit." pic.twitter.com/c1HzgiJ1q5
"After review," he said, fiddling with his mic's on/off switch ... "Oh, s**t!"
He obviously knew he had screwed up, 'cause his guilty face was priceless!
Johnson then went on to make the call -- and you can tell he felt at least a little badly about it, cracking a sheepish smile.
But, he recovered to make no further mistakes in the game -- which the Padres ended up winning, 4-3.