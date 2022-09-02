Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Ex-Tennis Star Tommy Haas On Serena's U.S. Open Run, 'Going To Be Tough To Beat Her'

Ex-Tennis Star Tommy Haas On Serena's Run ... 'Going To Be Tough To Beat Her'

9/2/2022 12:50 AM PT
IF ANYONE COULD DO IT ...
TMZSports.com

Serena Williams can absolutely close out her career in fairytale fashion -- so says ex-tennis star Tommy Haas, who tells TMZ Sports he believes she's no longer the underdog in the U.S. Open.

Williams -- considered the greatest women's tennis player of all time -- is calling it a career at the conclusion of this month's major tournament in New York ... and most didn't give her much of a chance to go out with a win.

But, after she beat No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night, Haas told us at LAX on Thursday he now thinks Serena could possibly be the favorite to earn the trophy.

"She's looking very good," the one-time No. 2-ranked men's tennis player in the world said. "I think now it's a matter of if she's feeling good physically. I mean, obviously, she's feeling great mentally."

"It's going to be tough to beat her."

Haas also spoke with us about the court advantage the 40-year-old has received -- everyone from Tiger Woods to Bill Clinton to Zendaya has showed up to cheer her on -- and he noted it's all going to be tough for her opponents to overcome.

Celebs Watch Serena Williams Continue Dream U.S. Open Run
Launch Gallery
Stars Sitting Courtside Launch Gallery
Getty

"Just being on court, seeing how the crowd is loving it, pushing her, motivating her," Haas said, "Anything's possible in those moments."

WHO KILLED MJ?

Serena will take the court next on Friday night against Ajla Tomljanović. After that, it'd only require four more Ws to end the greatest women's career ever with a storybook finish.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later