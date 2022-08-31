Serena Williams Gets Virgil Abloh-Inspired Kicks From Nike During U.S. Open

Play video content Instagram / @serenawilliams

Serena Williams got a special gift from her Nike family as she plays what possibly could be her last tennis tournament -- a pair of custom Virgil Abloh kicks in honor of her late friend.

The tennis legend posted a video unveiling several boxes of sneakers from the shoe conglomerate -- and naturally, her favorite pair was the one inspired by the fashion icon.

Serena said the grey and green kicks inspired by Virgil -- the fashion designer who unexpectedly passed away last year -- have her name in quotes, paying homage to Abloh.

Williams also said Nike took some ideas for the design of the kicks from a tutu dress she wore while competing ... that she's "obsessed with."

Serena and Abloh's relationship is well-documented -- the tennis star famously modeled in his Off-White fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in February.

Williams -- who's won 23 Grand Slam singles titles in her career including 6 U.S. Open tournaments -- took the court in style on Monday, donning a custom dress and shoes encrusted with 400 diamonds.

SW sent shockwaves throughout the sports world when she announced ahead of the U.S. Open that she would be "evolving away" from tennis after the tournament.

Serena has been one of Nike's biggest faces since signing on with the company in 2003 -- and it appears if this is her last hoorah, Nike is intent on sending off her the right way!!