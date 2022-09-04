Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Dr. Dre's Super Bowl Halftime Show Wins First-Time Emmy

Super Bowl Halftime Show First Win Ever ... Dre, Eminem, Snoop, Mary, Kendrick Score Big!!!

9/4/2022 6:17 AM PT
The incredible Super Bowl Halftime Show got its just deserts Saturday night ... an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special, and some very big names took home some hardware.

Dr. Dre, who produced and performed in the show, won, along with Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

The halftime shows are always big, but this is the first one that was honored with an Emmy.

Now get this ... Eminem is now one award away from an EGOT ... all he needs is a Tony and he joins a very small group.

Everyone in the group except Snoop has also won a Grammy.

The show was electric, with iconic songs like “California Love,” “No More Drama,” “Lose Yourself” and “Still D.R.E.”

Some other Emmy winners -- Adele for "One Night Only," and The Beatles "Get Back" documentary.

Congrats!!!

