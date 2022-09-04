Dr. Dre's Super Bowl Halftime Show Wins First-Time Emmy

The incredible Super Bowl Halftime Show got its just deserts Saturday night ... an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special, and some very big names took home some hardware.

The halftime shows are always big, but this is the first one that was honored with an Emmy.

Now get this ... Eminem is now one award away from an EGOT ... all he needs is a Tony and he joins a very small group.

Everyone in the group except Snoop has also won a Grammy.

The show was electric, with iconic songs like “California Love,” “No More Drama,” “Lose Yourself” and “Still D.R.E.”

Some other Emmy winners -- Adele for "One Night Only," and The Beatles "Get Back" documentary.

Congrats!!!