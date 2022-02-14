Eminem Takes Knee During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Eminem paid tribute to Colin Kaepernick on the biggest of stages at the Super Bowl ... spurring discussion (and some confusion) as to whether the NFL was kosher with the move.

The rapper ended his portion of his set Sunday at SoFi Stadium by dropping down to his knee with his head low, and holding the position for a good while as things transitioned over to Dr. Dre again.

Eventually, he got up and took his place among the other performers -- but what only amounted to about 30 seconds or so ended speaking volumes in the NFL’s backyard.

Of course, the question is ... was it sanctioned or not??? Well, depends on who you ask ... and how you interpret the NFL's official response. There are reports saying the move was forbidden by higher-ups, but a rep for the league went on record Sunday ... saying they’d seen Em take a knee during rehearsals, and were well aware it was included.

Whether they ever asked him not to is a different story -- and not necessarily addressed in the guy's statement here. But, it’s irrelevant now -- the dude did it, and by doing so ... definitely invoked the memory of Kap.

As you know, the ex-QB spent his final year or so in the league doing just this before each game, all in the name of social justice.

Eminem has voiced support for the cause, and it seems he wanted to make a point about it during the most important moment of the broadcast.

Author and activist Michael Eric Dyson saw it live at SoFi, and gave Em major props for the gesture.

