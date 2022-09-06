Michael Jackson Ex-Wife Debbie Rowe Reveals Shocking Drug Stories of Beverly Hills Doctor

Play video content

Debbie Rowe, Michael Jackson's ex-wife and mother of 2 of his children, worked for a Beverly Hills dermatologist for decades, and for the first time, she reveals a shocking story of how Dr. Klein traded drugs for entry into the celebrity lifestyle.

Rowe has never done an interview before ... she will not talk about Michael Jackson. Rowe appears in the TMZ special, "Who Really Killed Michael Jackson" on Fox Network Tuesday night at 8 PM.

As you'll see in the documentary, Dr. Klein plied Michael with massive doses of Demerol on an almost daily basis in the months leading up to his death.

Rowe says powerful people would call Klein, invite him to a party and ask for drugs as party favors. Rowe says on party night there'd be 90 Percocet pills or other drugs in a candy dish. She says he regularly traded drugs for access.