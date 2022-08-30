Michael Jackson Estate Stops Sale of Property Taken from Home After Death

Michael Jackson's estate just scored a big legal win ... preventing a potential sale of MJ property the estate claims was stolen from the singer's home right after his death.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a judge issued a preliminary injunction barring Jeffre Phillips from selling any items he allegedly removed from the residence back in 2009.

TMZ broke the story ... Michael's estate claims Phillips was engaged to one of MJ's siblings and used the chaos and sadness around Michael's death to take a bunch of personal and private property from MJ's Carolwood House.

Michael's estate claims Phillips used a 9-day stay at the Carolwood House to swipe the singer's iPhone, California driver's license, prescription pill bottles with pills inside, handwritten notes and some clothes, including the pajamas Michael was wearing in the final hours before his death inside the famous estate.

What's more, Michael's estate alleges Phillips also stole a resuscitator tube that may have been used on the King of Pop.

The legal development comes just before a new TMZ documentary, "TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson," airs Tuesday on FOX at 8/7c.