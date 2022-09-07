Las Vegas Aces Players Twerk In Locker Room After WNBA Finals Berth

Play video content

The Las Vegas Aces locker room turned into a twerk fest on Tuesday ... with players droppin' low and shaking it to celebrate moving on to the WNBA Finals!!

Chelsea Gray and the Aces finished off Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm in an emotional 97-92 win to complete the series in four games ... and after punching their ticket to the last round of the playoffs, they celebrated with some epic moves.

Sydney Colson and Aisha Sheppard led the way as their teammates provided backup ... and thankfully, Kelsey Plum got the whole thing captured on her Instagram.

As for the game, Gray had a massive performance ... dropping 31 points and adding 10 assists. A'ja Wilson also had 23 points and 13 rebounds.

The Aces rightfully celebrated their huge win ... but not before paying their respects to Bird, who played her last game in the WNBA.

Vegas will be able to keep the party going for a bit ... as Game 5 between the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun won't go down until Thursday night.