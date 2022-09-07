Armie Hammer Documentary Removes Bite Mark Pic, Viewers Think It's A Tattoo

Discovery+ is scrapping an image from their latest Armie Hammer documentary that allegedly showed a gnarly bite mark ... and they're doing away with it because viewers are convinced it looks all too similar to a tattoo found online.

"House of Hammer" dives deep into the actor's sexual abuse allegations ... and features interviews with some of his former partners, including Courtney Vucekovich, who claimed he was a really hard biter.

As she goes into details, a picture of the alleged bite mark is shown ... she claims Hammer took the picture himself, although people online were quick to call out the familiar photo.

Viewers believe the mark looks identical to a tattoo that's on Pinterest -- not only do people see matching teeth marks, but they also think the fading lines going away from the center are the same, too.