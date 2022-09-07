Memphis Shooting Suspect Still on Rampage, Multiple People Shot

Memphis is under siege by a gunman going on a shooting spree across town with at least 5 people hit at the time of this post ... cops are reporting multiple shootings and large parts of the city are going on lockdown.

Police in Memphis says the suspected shooter is 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly and he's considered armed and dangerous. Cops say he's been changing cars and moving around the city, in a scene that sounds straight out of a video game.

The alleged gunman went live on Facebook, where he claimed to have shot numerous people ... with video showing him going into an auto parts store and aiming a gun at someone and pulling the trigger.

Cops say Kelly is the man in the video and he's wanted for multiple shootings in Memphis earlier Wednesday.

There was previously a shooting at a gas station, and another minutes later just down the road, which cops say left a woman critically injured.

Police are urging residents to remain indoors ... and the University of Memphis is on lockdown after shots were reported in the area.