Lewis Hamilton Worried About Queen Elizabeth's Health, She's A 'Real Fighter'

F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton is hoping for the best amid growing concerns about Queen Elizabeth's health ... saying he's praying for and thinking about the Royal Family during the troubling time.

The British driver -- who's currently preparing for the Italian Grand Prix this weekend -- took a moment to share kind words for Her Majesty on Thursday ... saying, "I think she's been such a strong leader for such a long, long time and so resilient."

Lewis Hamilton has given a message of support to The Queen. pic.twitter.com/IoGkBZ7z7e — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 8, 2022 @SkySportsF1

"I know she's always been a real fighter, so my thoughts are with her. Obviously, I don't have any other more information so I don't know more about the situation."

Lewis -- who received his Member of the Order of the British Empire from the Queen in 2009 -- has met her several times over the course of his dominant career ... and has previously called her a "sweet woman" and "cool."

"My thoughts are with the family," Hamilton added. "My thoughts are with her. My prayers are with them. Hoping for better news soon."