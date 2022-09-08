Pusha T Reacts to Ukraine Using His Lyrics to Highlight Russian Casualties

Ukraine Knows Killer Hip Hop When They Hear It...

Pusha T's 2013 Kanye West-produced track "Numbers on the Board" is a war anthem, of sorts, for the government of Ukraine ... and Pusha is here for it.

The war-torn country's Ministry of Defense fired off a tweet Wednesday listing various Russian casualties, and it used the lyric -- "I put numbers on the board" -- as the setup for the boastful post.

Pusha caught wind of this and posted a retweet, saying ... "Great taste in music for the win."

Great taste in music for the win… https://t.co/GKG2V6Jc4S — King Push (@PUSHA_T) September 7, 2022 @PUSHA_T

While someone on Ukraine's social media team is clearly a big Pusha fan ... we're guessing all this Twitter activity won't do much for the VA rapper's standing in Russia. He's in pretty good company, though.

Actors Ben Stiller, Sean Penn and several American senators were issued lifetime bans this week from entering Russia, because the Foreign Ministry says they've made "Russophobic" attacks.

Pusha's no stranger to international bans, though -- he claims Canada doesn't want him either due to his beef with Drake.

Earlier this year on "Drink Champs," he said he was performing in Toronto back in 2018 -- the height of the Drizzy fued -- and after a particularly rowdy show Canada showed him the door ... permanently, he claims.

Interestingly enough, Drake's OVO homie Baka Not Nice dropped a new song titled "Body & A Face" on Wednesday ... which appears to take shots at Pusha while also referencing the "Drink Champs" comments.

"When you go on tour, you gon' have to leave the states/And then it's face to face/Noreaga interviews will get you n****s laced/I don't wanna hear you try to tell me 'bout mistakes/Almost lit your show up but we couldn't find the place/But Drizzy put me in my place/Told me just to wait (What?) ... YOLO Estates" ... Baka raps on the track.